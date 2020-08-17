A federal attorney is reaching out to local law enforcement agencies to establish partnerships in the fight against major crimes.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady of the Western District of Pennsylvania, and Mike Warfield, law enforcement coordinator in the U.S. Attorney's office, visited New Castle on Friday and met with Lawrence County's judges, the district attorney and the county commissioners to discuss how Brady and his agency can offer more support to help solve some of their crime issues. They also plan to meet with the head of the newly opened FBI office in Neshannock Township.
Brady said the group reviewed successes in drug trafficking prosecutions, and how the agencies can partner with the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County to address human trafficking, a problem he said is more prevalent in western Pennsylvania than people realize.
Brady and Warfield also intend to meet with officials in Mercer County, where the communities of Sharon and Farrell share problems similar to New Castle, primarily drugs, guns and gangs.
"We're trying to strengthen relationships with the district attorneys and local police departments to build a model across this district," he said, noting that Lawrence County already is a model. "We're trying to connect the Department of Justice resources with local police departments."
LOCAL FOCUS
The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District includes 25 counties, covers about 4 million people and is in charge of prosecuting all criminal activity in those counties, which include Lawrence and Mercer.
Brady's office has worked extensively with District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa on prosecuting drugs and drug trafficking in Lawrence County.
"We know him well," he said of Lamancusa.
Brady also is placing one of the U.S. Attorney's most experienced drug prosecutors in the new FBI office.
"We're trying to build a wall to keep drug trafficking in Ohio (specifically, Youngstown) from coming into Pennsylvania," he said. That effort will involve the district attorneys in Lawrence and Mercer counties, the U.S. Department of Justice and the White House.
A former Mercer County resident, Brady noted that, "We're fully engaged in small communities. We know the problems that Sharon and Farrell have had, and the ones in New Castle. We want to know what we can do to help. We're not here to plant a flag. We're here so residents can raise their kids and flourish."
His office also is working with local agencies to combat human trafficking.
"There is a human trafficking problem throughout western Pennsylvania," Brady said, adding that it can take the form of labor, through hotels and the restaurant trades, and through sex trafficking.
His office is trying to raise awareness of it, and Lawrence County has an anti human-trafficking coalition "that we think is a great model," he said. He said his office also is participating in the effort with the state Office of the Attorney General.
FUNDING THE FIGHT
Brady said that Pennsylvania received $180 million from a nationwide $4 billion grant from the Department of Justice to help combat organized crime and drug trafficking enforcement. Some of that money goes through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, and some to direct grant recipients such as police departments and other law enforcement units.
His office also tries to be a source of information for different departments to inform them of the grant money that's available. He and Warfield presented a training program at Westminster College in February, at which local police departments, nonprofit agencies and crisis shelters learned more about the funding program.
Lamancusa said he is thankful for the partnership his office has with the Pittsburgh-based U.S. Attorney's Office.
"We have an extremely close working relationship," Lamancusa said. "We frequently refer cases to the U.S. Attorney's office, and they provide a tremendous amount of resources to the D.A.'s office and the drug task force."
Most recently, when 17 people were indicted in Lawrence County on major drug charges, Brady's office "was a force multiplier for that. They have provided us with money for drug buys that otherwise we could not afford, manpower and wiretaps for the investigation into the network that started in Lawrence County and led us back to sources in Jamaica.
"Without the U.S. Attorney's office, we would not have been able to attack that drug organization on all of its levels," Lamancusa said.
Warfield, a retired state trooper and former Lawrence County narcotics detective who worked with the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, played a strong role in the arrests of multiple drug dealers in a cocaine operation that spanned from California to Florida, with most of the activity originating in New Castle. All of the ring members are serving time in a federal penitentiary.
Warfield previously worked 1 1/2 years with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office, and as law enforcement coordinator in the U.S. Attorney’s Office. His appointment by Brady came about from his experience in federal law enforcement. Working with the DEA, many of his cases were federal, and he found himself often in court as a federal witness, working with Brady.
Warfield represents both the U.S. Attorney's office and the U.S. Department of Justice.
