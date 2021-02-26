At the bidding of the Biden administration, Scott W. Brady, United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, has resigned, effective Sunday.
A news release with the announcement came suddenly Friday afternoon, on the heels of an announcement earlier last month that the Biden administration was calling for the resignations of most of the U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Donald Trump.
Brady, a 1987 Greenville High School graduate, earned degrees from Harvard and Penn State universities. Born in Meadville with family in Sharpsville, Brady worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in Pittsburgh from 2004 to 2010, prosecuting white-collar crime, violent crime and drug-trafficking cases.
“Leading this office has been the greatest honor of my professional career,” Brady commented in a news release Friday. “I am deeply grateful for the privilege of serving as chief law enforcement officer for my home, western Pennsylvania. Together with our law enforcement partners, the men and women of this office have pursued justice with humility and integrity, to advance the rule of law and secure a framework for ordered liberty. As a result of their tireless efforts, western Pennsylvania is a safer place for our neighbors and their loved ones.”
By operation of federal law, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Steve Kaufman will be sworn-in as acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District. The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Western District includes 25 counties, covers about four million people and is in charge of prosecuting all criminal activity in those counties, which includes Lawrence and Mercer.
Brady's office has worked extensively with District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and local police and narcotics agents on prosecuting drugs and drug trafficking throughout Lawrence County since Brady was sworn into the position on Dec. 14, 2017.
His top focus has been the opioid epidemic and narcotics overdose crisis, which have impacted all communities in western Pennsylvania, which Brady considers the "ground zero" for the opioid epidemic.
He simultaneously focused on fentanyl trafficking by domestic and international drug trafficking organizations, through which he joined partnership with the Lawrence County Drug Task Force and the district attorney's Special Investigative Unit.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said he is sorry to see Brady go. The department "has enjoyed a tremendous working relationship with U.S. Attorney Scott Brady. Brady has been a strong advocate of law enforcement," he said.
"Through his multiple initiatives, Brady has distinguished himself as a true leader and friend to state and local law enforcement," Salem said. "The New Castle Police Department wishes him success in all of his future endeavors, and thanks him for his service to Western Pennsylvania."
In working with Lawrence and Mercer county district attorneys and law enforcement, they succeeded together last September in indicting 13 accused drug traffickers working in New Castle, Farrell and Sharon. They busted a major operation that stemmed from Mexico, Puerto Rico and Florida, and involved four suspects from — or had previous residency in — New Castle. One kingpin was Bruce McKnight, 53, formerly of New Castle, who played a lead role in selling heroin, cocaine and fentanyl in that operation. He and his associates are accused of distributing five kilograms or more of cocaine and more than 40 grams of illicit fentanyl across Pennsylvania.
"This was a significant international operation," Brady said at the time, noting it involved millions of dollars in narcotics sales leaving this region, going to back through Columbus to Florida, Puerto Rico and Mexico.
The office increased federal drug prosecutions by 42 percent from 2016, aggressively targeting major drug trafficking organizations, corrupt doctors and Darkweb marketplaces. This prioritization was a significant factor in the corresponding dramatic decrease in narcotics overdose deaths in this region in 2018 and 2019. During this period, the 25-county district experienced a significant decrease of more than 40 percent in narcotics overdoses, with some experiencing a decrease more than 50 percent, including significant decreases in Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Lawrence, Washington County and Westmoreland counties.
“The commitment of the men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office to the safety of our region is nothing short of remarkable," Brady said. "We have just completed the two most productive years in the history of this office."
Brady's office also charged entities responsible for major worldwide malware, hacking and Russian cyberattacks. Building relationships with partner countries is now known as the "Pittsburgh model," which is being adopted throughout the Justice Department and FBI.
In Pittsburgh, Brady's office swiftly charged Robert Bowers in connection to the October 2018 Tree of Life synagogue massacre, and worked with federal and local law enforcement investigating a riot that involved police cars set on fire last summer. The office also assisted with prosecuting rioters from western Pennsylvania involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Brady prioritized the expansion and deepening of strategic partnerships with District Attorneys and federal, state and local law enforcement throughout western Pennsylvania.
“One of the great privileges of being the top law enforcement officer in western Pennsylvania is the opportunity to work with the men and women of federal, state and local law enforcement,” Brady said. “They serve us selflessly as they keep us and our loved ones safe every day. These heroes deserve to be celebrated.”
(Reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this report).
