+3 Teachers: Social interaction may be biggest online learning casualty On March 13, 2020, COVID-19 landed the first punch. That’s when Gov. Tom Wolf ordered all of the state’s schools to shut down for two weeks. But educators fought back.

That’s when schools shut down for a two-week pause at the very onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. That Friday morning, school started as normal across the state and country. By dismissal time, students were told to bring school-issued laptops home with them and prepare for the unknown of the next few weeks before they returned to classrooms. That never happened until the following August and, for some, later on.

School camaraderie vanished. Sporting events leading to exciting championships and potential college scholarships eliminated.

As Laurel superintendent and Lawrence County Career & Technical Center director Len Rich put it, “Prom? No. Baccalaureate? No. Senior trip? No. Commencement? No. Capstone moments of a lifetime, lost to a shutdown, not of their design, nor origin of their fault. It was their price to eternally pay.”

Mohawk Area School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said as a public institution, nothing could have prepared schools for this type of health-related issue.

“My thoughts then were immediately on how we could best serve our students in either a remote or fluid educational environment,” Leitera said. “Our goal was to remove as much ambiguity as possible and maintain the highest levels of student safety.”

As superintendents reflected on what has now become a two-year plus ordeal, some expressed sadness, some frustration, some anger.

“I think back to two years ago and we had so much unknown which made planning very difficult,” Ellwood City Superintendent Dr. Wes Shipley said. (There was) a lot of fear.”

And then schools never reopened in the spring of 2020.

“The timing of the announcement gave us no time to reach out to any resource or provide any type of timely communication,” Rich said. “Laurel pulled together a pandemic team that was representative of district administration and teacher leadership” that met that Saturday, March 14, to strategize how to proceed and get the word out.

For Neshannock Township School District Superintendent Dr. Terence Meehan, the pandemic has taken a toll.

“Like many individuals, the pandemic impacted me personally,” he said. “I have noticed a change in my sense of peace and contentment.”

Rich feels the graduating classes of 2020, 2021, and soon to be 2022 “have had their experiences compromised. The remnants of the pandemic will last for years to come. The scars include academic learning gaps, as well as lost opportunities at social and emotional development.”

When classrooms did reopen, there were a host of mandates from the federal and state level now imposed.

“I am angry that the authority to make local decisions to benefit a community was stripped by state level authority,” he said. “I am angry at being a part of a system that robbed two-plus years of educational experiences to more than 1.5 million Pennsylvania public school students.”

Leitera, meanwhile, said at times he was opposed to some mandates, but that Mohawk moved forward the best it could with the information it had at the time.

Is there any semblance of a silver lining for schools?

“Some of the revisions that were made actually were an improvement and will be maintained post pandemic,” Meehan said. “For example, our procedure for dismissal of elementary students is much more efficient and safer for our students and families. Our cyber academy for students who have chosen to remain cyber learners has been a tremendous addition to our school district. Throughout the pandemic our teachers’ technology skills skyrocketed, and they have each made us all very proud of their growth.”

