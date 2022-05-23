Two WWII vets among crowd at memorial rededication

Apparently, Ralph Robinson isn’t one to hold a grudge.
If he were, the 95-year-old Neshannock Township resident might not have been at Eastbrook United Methodist Church for Sunday’s rededication of a monument honoring World War II veterans who came from Hickory and Washington townships.
Robinson is one of 171 names on the memorial, and one of two living WWII vets who attended the ceremony. and although the stone on the memorial has been repointed and a new cap placed on its top, one thing hasn’t changed since it was erected in 1948.
“They spelled my name wrong on the plaque,” Robinson said. “They left the ‘n’ out.”
Indeed, the Army veteran who was “halfway across the Pacific when they dropped the bomb” in 1945 can be found as Ralph Robison — one ‘n’ instead of two — on the memorial.
“I don’t mind,” said Robinson, who attended with his wife of 76 years, Nora. “It doesn’t bother me. I’ve seen it many times.”
As for Sunday’s rededication service, though, “It means a lot to me.”
The memorial was erected nearly 80 years ago, a joint effort between a group of citizens from Hickory and Washington townships and the board of trustees of Eastbrook United Methodist Church. According to paperwork still held by the church, the citizens group paid the church $1 to provide a piece of ground to be used “for the erection and maintenance of an honor roll for those residents of Washington and Hickory Townships who may serve, are serving or have ever served in the armed forces of the United States of America in the present war now popularly known as World War II …”
John Morrow was one of those who served in that war. The 96-year old, who attended with his wife Lois and three of their four sons, found himself on Omaha Beach just two days after D-Day and served until the end of the war.
He had known all along that his name was on the plaque in Eastbrook, but heard about its restoration from his neighbor, Bill McKee, one of the church members spearheading the upgrade.
He was glad to see the facelift.
“Usually they go to pieces and that’s it,” he said.
Although Morrow was pleased to attend the ceremony, his son, Dave, said that his father doesn’t talk much about his war service.
“It wasn’t a pleasant time,” John Morrow said. “There’s no reason to be living it again.”
The 171 names on the memorial plaque include seven with stars, indicating they did not come home from the war. One of those is Robert Pherson, who also had two brothers — Don and Perry — who served in the war.
Robert was shot down over France shortly after D-Day, said Gary Forbes, who is a nephew of the three.
“There are a lot of people on (the monument) from just two townships,” Forbes noted, adding that the restoration and rededication “makes you remember them again.”
Bill Warnock, who grew up across the street from the church, actually remembers attending the monument’s first dedication, although it’s a bit fuzzy.
“I was 10,” Warnock said. “I remembered World War II, so I at least knew what it was about.”
And though he now lives 90 minutes away, he wasn’t going to miss getting a second chance to get the whole experience.
“I’ve got to come to see this,” he said about learning of the service. “It’s very nice … I appreciate all the work they did on this.”
Still, the overriding theme of the event, which attracted more than 160 people, was appreciation for the sacrifices made by those on the monument.
“Our country,” Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler observed, “could very well have become a very different place were it not for the individual and collective efforts of the people who are listed on this monument.”
