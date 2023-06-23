Two New Castle men are wanted by the state police for reportedly breaking into four locked storage units in Slippery Rock Township and stealing motorcycles and other items.
Following a two-month investigation, state police have charged Curtis Duwane Shriver, 42, and Timothy Clarence Shriver, 39, both with addresses of North Mercer Street, in connection with the reported thefts and damages that occurred between April 16 and 20 at Jim’s Self Storage on Route 422.
The two men reportedly stole and damaged two motorcycles from one unit and broke the locks on three other units in the rental facility, according to a criminal complaint.
New Castle police reportedly recovered the two motorcycles from the apartment building where both men reportedly lived, police reported. Timothy Shriver ran from the officers and they caught and arrested him.
A witness told police he drove the Shrivers to a storage unit to get some items and while they were there, both men broke into other storage units with a crowbar and took items out and put them into the unit they reportedly had rented.
A day or two later, both men showed up with two motorcycles, and the witness told police he found out they had been stolen.
Two other witnesses also told police the Shrivers had been working on the motorcycles and riding them daily before city police arrested Timothy Shriver.
Police reported four tire rims were missing from one of the units were found at the same location as the motorcycles, and that other items had been removed from other units there.
Both Timothy and Curtis Shriver are each facing four felony counts of burglary, theft, criminal trespass and receiving stolen property, and three felony counts of criminal mischief. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
