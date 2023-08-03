Two New Castle residents will run write-in campaigns for city council during the Nov. 7 general election.
Jacob Houk and Amber Delp, both independents, are seeking a four-year and two-year seat on council, respectively.
Democrats Bryan Cameron, Terry Rodgers and Robert Razzano and Republicans Eric Francis and Jordan Lyles will be on the ballot for the four-year position. Lawrence Williams, a no-affiliation candidate, will also be on the ballot barring anyone contesting his petition. There are three four-year seats and a two-year seat up for election.
Cameron and Francis are also running for the two-year seat.
Both Houk and Delp are part of a five-person group called “The Team.” Other members include Williams, Heather Rowe-Cameron — also running for a four-year seat — and Devin Ryan Maresca, who is running for mayor. Besides Williams, the other four members are independents.
The platform of The Team is to call out corruption, correct the city’s hiring processes, establish a tax diversion plan, reopen the Cascade Park pool via the United Way of Lawrence County’s proposal, scrap the Aiken Refuse contract and bring back a city-run garbage program, crack down on vacant commercial property owners via new ordinances, improve communication between the city and its residents and clean up the city from drugs and dilapidation.
