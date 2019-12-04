A tavern in Shenango Township has been fined, and a bar in Ellwood City is facing a potential fine for liquor law violations reported by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
Steel City Sports Bar, 3108 New Butler Road, Shenango Township, was cited on two occasions for allowing a youth under 18 inside a portion of the licensed premises where smoking was permitted. The dates reported for those incidents were April 12 and May 7 this year, according to a report from the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement.
The bar was ordered to pay a fine of $250.
The Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement also cited Doggone, 225 First St., Ellwood City Borough, on Nov. 20 for failing to have its board-approved manager complete the Responsible Alcohol Management Program training within 180 days of the board’s approval of the appointment, between July 17 and Oct. 9.
The charge will be taken before an administrative law judge who has authority to impose penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses, to up to $5,000 for more serious offenses, according to the board report. The judge additionally could impose a license suspension or evocation, based on the severity at the charge, at the time of adjudication. The judge also can mandate training for the licensee in an effort to educate them on the requirements of being a licensee, according to the report.
