By Debbie Wachter
New Castle News
The FBI in Pittsburgh is seeking two men who are wanted on grand jury indictments for selling narcotics in Lawrence and Mercer counties.
Forrest Gilmore of New Castle and Jermell Johnson of Erie remain at large following a roundup of 25 accused narcotics dealers Monday by federal, state and local agents.
Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to contact FBI Pittsburgh at (412) 432-4000. The suspects are considered to be armed and dangerous.
Gilmore and Johnson are among 25 facing federal narcotics charges, the U.S. attorney reported at a news conference Wednesday. Of those, three indicted are from Lawrence County and 17 are from Mercer County. Three of the defendants are from Masury, Columbus and Cleveland in Ohio and one is from Brackenridge, Allegheny County.
All of those individuals, With the exception of Gilmore, 25, and Johnson, 24, all of those individuals are now in federal custody.
The arrests culminate a year-long investigation into significant drug trafficking in Lawrence and Mercer counties and other communities, that included extensive use of authorized wiretaps on cell phones of some of the defendants, according to acting U.S. Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman.
Arrests of the suspects in custody were made Thursday morning by agents who served sealed search warrants at residents throughout Lawrence and Mercer counties, seizing undisclosed quantities of drugs, weapons and currency, Kaufman said.
Two grand jury indictments handed down Wednesday accuse the suspects of trafficking heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and other substances in western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio. The 22 named in the first indictment are charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl, 100 grams or more of heroin, 28 grams or more of cocaine base, a quantity of cocaine and a quantity of methamphetamine, between June 2020 and June 2021, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Those named in a second indictment are from Lawrence County. They are Gilmore, Melvin Dorsey-Pace, 28, of New Castle, and Rayjzon Sams, 28, of New Castle and Farrell.
Kaufman said all suspects, if convicted, could face at least five to 40 years in prison, and fines of up to $5 million.
Gilmore and Sams are accused of conspiring to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine between June 2020 and June 2021. They also are charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine within 1,000 feet of a playground, school or public housing. Gilmore additionally is charged with possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of cocaine on Sept. 17, 2020, and Sams is individually charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine on April 18 this year.
The investigation was led the FBI, the DEA and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation. The arrests of all of the individuals were a cooperative effort among the state police, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lawrence and Mercer County Drug Task Forces and the New Castle, Sharon, Farrell and Hermitage police departments. The Farrell police also assisted in the investigation that resulted in the indictments.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
