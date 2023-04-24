A brawl at an Ellwood City bar resulted in people being taken to hospitals and two others facing charges for reportedly starting the fracas.
Ellwood City police have charged Joseph Jaron Pounds, 29, of Fox Street and Melinda Lynn Pounds, 33, of New Brighton as the reported instigators of the melee that occurred around 11:20 p.m. Saturday at the Shelby Bar on Fountain Avenue. They now are wanted by police.
Both left the scene before police arrived and Joseph Pounds, who was arrested, was released for transport to a hospital for his injuries.
Officers arrived at the bar to find a crowd of people, some of whom had suffered cuts and bruises on their faces, according to criminal complaints filed against both suspects. Two of the injured people were taken away by ambulance. Police said three men, one of whom was knocked unconscious, suffered serious injuries in the fight.
A woman told police that a man later identified as Pounds approached one of those three men and repeatedly punched him in the face. The man fell to the ground and Pounds kicked him in the face, the report said. He also punched another of the three men, who suffered a cut above his eye.
The bar owner told police Joseph Pounds walked into the bar and she told him he had to leave because of a no-trespassing order against him. Pounds screamed at her and walked out, flipping a table and pushing her, she said, and one of the other men in the bar punched Pounds.
Another witness told police he saw Pounds with a knife and that he took control of him outside and took him to the ground. As other bar patrons gathered, he released Pounds.
The police went looking for a man who matched Pounds' description and found him walking on Fountain Avenue and arrested him. Police said his shirt was bloody and torn and he had cuts and scrapes on his face and arms. At the borough police department, Pounds was placed in a jail cell and he kicked the cell block and slammed his head off the wall, police reported. Pounds then pulled the toilet off the wall, throwing it and breaking it into pieces. He then ripped off his shirt and tied it to the cell, but an officer pulled the shirt off and got into a tug of war with it when Pounds pulled it back in. The officer reportedly injured his finger in the struggle, the complaint states.
The police later viewed video surveillance of the incident inside and outside of the bar. The outside footage showed Pounds flipping the table and pushing another man outside, according to the report.
Police said Pounds and Melinda Pounds were face-to-face with a woman during the argument, and the woman pushed Melinda Pounds away from her then Melinda Pounds pushed her. Then Joseph Pounds pushed another man and a fight broke out between him and at least three other males, police reported in the complaint. While the fight was ensuing, Melinda Pounds punched a different woman in the face, the report said.
Joseph Pounds also reportedly punched another man in the face and spit in the right eye of yet another man.
The bar owner's written statement said Joseph Pounds tried to stab several people and a patron wrote Pounds pulled out two knives and threatened him with them.
Joseph Pounds is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, five counts of simple assault and criminal mischief. Melinda Pounds is facing two counts of aggravated assault and seven counts of simple assault. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
