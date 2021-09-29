The state police have captured a man and woman who were the subject of a manhunt following a Monday assault of two men in Shenango Township.
Troopers arrested Cassie Marie Lutz, 26, of Erie Street, and Michael Lane Caccia, 55, of Pennsylvania Avenue, Tuesday evening, according to court dockets. They were arraigned by District Judge Rick Russo, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail. He set Caccia's bond at $500,000, and Lutz is being held on a $150,000 bond.
They are facing charges in a reported attack on two men that occurred around 12:15 p.m. Monday in the apartment building where Caccia lives.
Lutz is accused of stabbing 38-year-old Charles Trott in the chest with a knife and striking him with a stun gun. Trott was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital by helicopter, where he underwent surgery for his knife wounds. He remained hospitalized as of Wednesday.
Also injured was 38-year-old Vincent Perrotta, who also lives in the same apartment building as Caccia and pays rent to him. Police said Perrotta was bleeding from the back of his head and mouth when they arrived, and he told officers that Caccia had attacked him with a bat, according to a criminal complaint.
Perrotta sought medical treatment for his injuries at UPMC Jameson Hospital in his own vehicle, according to state police.
Lutz and Caccia each are charged with criminal attempt at criminal homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and simple assault. Lutz is additionally charged with possession of a weapon. Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
According to a state police report, the Shenango Township police initially were called to the apartment building, where they found both injured men. Because of the seriousness of Trott’s injuries and other circumstances, the Shenango police turned the investigation over to the state police, and a search ensued during the afternoon for the two reported attackers. The state police Troop D Major Case team was activated for the investigation.
Photos of the suspects were disseminated to the public, but details were not available Wednesday about how the two were arrested.
According to the criminal complaints against both suspects, Perrotta told police there had been a fight over a $50 bill that had been stolen. He reported that he and Trott were sleeping when he was awakened by what he thought was a lamp breaking, then he realized someone had struck him in the head. He said he saw Caccia standing over him hitting him repeatedly with an aluminum bat, according to the court papers.
He said Lutz tried to use a Taser on his legs and body and that Caccia continued beating him with the bat. He then saw Lutz holding a large knife with a black handle, lunging at Trott, the report said. Perrotta said he was able to wrestle the bat from Caccia, and that he was pleading with Lutz not to stab him, the report said.
Perrotta said the couple left the building and he helped a bleeding Trott get to a bathroom on the second floor, according to the complaint.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
