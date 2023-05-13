Two Wilmington Area High School seniors are this year’s winners of scholarships awarded by the Lawrence County Bar Association at its annual Law Day program.
Kinsley Shimrack and Annalee Gardner each received a $2,000.00 scholarship toward their college education.
The program took place in the newly remodeled, historical fifth courtroom, as the first event to take place there since the work inside was completed. President Judge Dominick Motto provided anecdotal points of history about the courtroom.
The event was attended by Motto and Common Pleas Judges J. Craig Cox, John W. Hodge and David Acker. About 15 attorneys of the bar association, the students and their parents, also attended.
Shimrack, a daughter of Robert and Lindsey Shimrack, plans to enter the 5½ year occupational therapy program at Duquesne University to achieve her doctorate degree. She is a member of the New Castle Regional Ballet company and was named as this year’s Lawrence County Distinguished Young Woman. At Wilmington Area High School, she is involved with Yearbook, Peer Leaders, Students Against Violence Everywhere, Future Business Leaders of America, Student Council, Silks Dance Line, Prom, Morning News, National Honor Society, and Charity Club.
Gardner, a daughter of Dr. James and Melissa Gardner, plans to study biomedical sciences at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Gardner’s activities at Wilmington High School include playing on the basketball and soccer teams, Future Business Leaders of America, Ski Club, Student Council, Peer Leadership and National Honor Society.
Shimrack and Gardner both read their winning essays to those attending.
Attorney Anthony Piatek, chairman of the Lawrence County Bar Association’s scholarship committee, presented the awards to the students.
The bar association has sponsored the essay contest for 39 years, awarding more than $100,000 to Lawrence County seniors.
The committee members traditionally formulate a question for the contest based on current topics facing the court system. This year’s topic was “whether or not an individual state has the right to impose and implement its own immigration rules to limit the number of immigrants entering their state.”
The contest is open to all graduating seniors in Lawrence County public schools. This year, entries were received from students attending schools in seven different school districts.
This year’s scholarship committee members were attorney Anthony Piatek, chairman; District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa, attorneys Ryan Long, Luanne Parkonen, Jean Perkins and Deborah Shaw.
