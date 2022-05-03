Two Lawrence County high school seniors might opt to pursue careers other than what will take them into a courtroom, but they can likely match many collegiate law students when it comes to researching statutes and applying logic to the U.S. Constitution.
The Lawrence County Bar Association celebrated Law Day on Monday by awarding scholarships to two high school youths whose essays outshone 21 other entries from seven school districts.
This year's annual essay contest winners are Juliana Evans of New Castle High School and Rachel Lego of Wilmington Area High School. Each received a $2,000 scholarship toward her college education.
They follow in the footsteps of their older sisters, who also previously received scholarships through the Law Day Essay Contest. Evans' sister, Victoria, was a recipient in 2012, while Lego's sister, Gabrielle, received the honor last year. There was no ceremony because of COVID-19 in 2021.
Evans, a daughter of Vince and Billie Jo Evans, plans to attend Allegheny College and is undecided about a major or career. She is a member of peer leadership and lettered in softball and volleyball all four years of high school. Her hobbies include reading, painting, spending time with her loved ones and playing softball.
Lego is a daughter of Aaron and Renee Lego. She plans to study speech pathology and audiology at Clarion University and already is enrolled in its five-year bachelor's to master's degree program.
She is a four-year letterwinner in volleyball and was rookie of the year in 2018 and captain in 2021. She has been a five-year member of the high school marching band and a section and squad leader of the mellophones for the 2020-21 seasons. She also volunteers at her church, where she is active in the children's ministry team and serves at vacation Bible school and the church's worship team. She also is active in the mission programs.
Lego also has been a three-year member of Peer Leadership and was chosen to go to the 2020 HOBY Leadership seminar. She was president of her sophomore, junior and senior classes.
She also is a two-year member of National Honor Society and was its president last year. She also is a one-year member of student council.
The question posed to the students as the subject for their essays was whether the denial of a person's application for a concealed carry license for self-defense violates the Second Amendment.
Evans and Lego were chosen by scholarship committee members who drafted a legal question for the students to research. The members then reviewed all of the applications and studied the essays to select the winners. Committee members were: Anthony Piatek, committee chairman who has been organizing Law Day for its 38 years of existence, District Attorney Joshua D. Lamancusa, Assistant District Attorney Luanne Parkonen, and attorneys Ryan C. Log, Jean Krkuc-Perkins and Deborah A. Shaw.
Calling the essays “extremely impressive,” Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto expressed his amazement at how high school students can take such a complicated issue and develop an essay that is comparable depth to what college law students can do.
“Your families have every right to be bursting with pride right now,” Motto told the winners.
The two recipients were accompanied in the courtroom by their parents and other family members. Each read her essay aloud to an audience comprised mostly of Lawrence County judges, attorneys, courthouse employees and elected officials.
Motto noted that of special significance is that this month marks 300 years of existence of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, the largest continuously existing appellate court in the country.
William Penn in 1684 established a provincial court for his new colony, but the final appellate authority rested in England with the crown, the judge explained. The Pennsylvania General Assembly in May of 1722 passed a judiciary act that created the Supreme Court, he said.
Guest speaker for the ceremony was Senior Common Pleas Judge Thomas M. Piccione, who holds a master's of law degree and served many years as a lawyer in Lawrence County until he was elected as a Common Pleas judge in 2001. He retired to Senior Judge status in 2015.
Piccione cited the preamble to the U.S. Constitution as “cherished words,” and provided history of the document that has set the rules of the nation that took three months to draft and has lasted for nearly 300 years.
He noted that 12,000 amendments to it have been proposed, but only 27 have been successful. It requires a 2/3 majority vote of the House and the Senate to pass an amendment, he noted.
The Lawrence County Bar Association to date has given out $105,500 in scholarships to Lawrence County students through the Law Day essay contest.
