A woman who drove an SUV partially into the Shenango River with a child in the back seat Thursday night in downtown New Castle was rescued by firefighters.
The New Castle police and fire departments were called around 10:50 p.m. to the 150 block of West Washington Street, where they found a vehicle with the front end submerged in the water up to the hood and the back end on the dry, rocky bank, according to a fire department report.
“The car wasn't floating or moving with the current,” fire Chief Mike Kobbe reported. “The driver's legs were underwater, but the child in the back seat was dry and unaffected.”
The firefighters used ropes to tie the car off to nearby trees and make sure it didn't move, then they removed the driver and the child. Neither was injured but both were assessed by ambulance personnel, then transported to a hospital for evaluation.
The driver of the car was identified as Charity Jackson, 43, of the 300 block of Highland Ave.
The car was towed. It was unknown Friday whether charges would be filed against the woman, pending an investigation into what happened and why she drove into the river, according to police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.