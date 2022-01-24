State police say two people suffered suspected minor injuries in a four-vehicle chain-reaction collision Friday in Ellport Borough.
According to a police report, a Ford Explorer driven by Nicholas R. Elliott, 30, of Kittanning, failed to stop and struck another Ford Explorer from behind that was driven by Andy J. Dalton, 47, of Lewis Run, Pennsylvania, around 7:30 a.m. on Portersville Road. Elliott’s Explorer then pushed Dalton’s Explorer into the back of a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Ashley S. Noland of Darlington, whose vehicle then was pushed into the back of a Toyota Camry driven by Patricia Hazen, 62, of Ellwood City.
Police said the line of cars had stopped or slowed for a vehicle turning left onto Deemer Avenue. Police said Noland and Hazen both reported minor injuries.
Elliott is to be cited for following too closely, police said.
