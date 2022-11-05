Parade Magazine, which the New Castle News has carried for years, will discontinue its print edition next week.
The Arena Group, which publishes the magazine, announced the print edition of Parade will stop after Nov. 13 and move to an electronic edition.
In addition, The Arena Group said it has stopped publication entirely for Relish and Spry Living.
The News has inserted Parade, Relish and Spry Living weekly for many years. The newspaper will continue to offer Parade in its digital editions on Saturday, said Publisher Sharon Sorg.
“Our readers can still access the magazine in our E-editions,” Sorg said.
“Our subscribers will still be able to read Parade that way.”
All print and digital subscribers with an active account at ncnewsonline.com have unlimited access to the E-edition, a digital replica of New Castle News print publication.
“The great thing about being a subscriber is that readers have access to our stories, advertisements and features around the clock,” Sorg said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.