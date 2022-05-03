Two local events are scheduled Thursday in observance of the National Day of Prayer.
The Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance is hosting a prayer service at noon in Riverwalk Park. Pastors and leaders will be praying for various topics that affect daily lives.
The alliance is a collection of 13 churches joined together to promote spiritual fellowship and unity between ministers and churches, and to provide social welfare and benevolence to the people of our community, as well as educational assistance to the students of our churches.
It also looks to exert a moral influence for Christ and His church in the total society and to deal with relevant concerns and the needs of our community that falls within the realm of the ministerial responsibilities, including justice for all.
Earlier in the day, the Lawrence County YMCA will host its annual Tom Robinson Memorial Day of Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. in the Y gymnasium. The breakfast will feature a message and special music by Darin Ault, pastor of Reach Church in New Castle.
This event also features a free buffet breakfast donated by Medure’s Catering.
