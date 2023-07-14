+3 Investors confident parking issue will be resolved The drive to reinvigorate Lawrence Village Plaza apparently hit a speed bump Wednesday.

The redevelopment of Lawrence Village Plaza took another step forward this week after two of the investors in the public-private initiative closed on their parcel purchases.

The half-empty, 1960s-era shopping center was subdivided into nine parcels earlier this year, with owner Dennis “Chip” Harrup keeping three of them (the wing opposite the former Kmart). Developer Mike Wish bought four of the remaining parcels, while Greg DePorzio and Joe Saad each purchased one.

Wish and DePorzio each closed on their purchases July 7. Saad said earlier this week that he expected to close before the end of the month, possibly as early as next week.

Wish owns the wing of the plaza that faces Ellwood Road, the former Kmart, the parcel on which the Hugger Mugger restaurant sits and one that will be developed into an access road into and through the plaza. DePorzio has the lot between the Hugger Mugger and the main plaza entrance — he’s getting ready to build a Coney Island restaurant — and Saad is moving his plaza Pizza Joe’s location into the former PNC Bank building.

“We’ve got a couple of details left,” Wish said of the closing, which all involved in the project had been hoping to wrap up by the first of June. “It was a messy transaction, but we got it done.

“We can now start swinging hammers with abandon. We’d done a lot of work there previously. I don’t mind risk, but it’s got to be calculated risk; I don’t like it unlimited.”

One of Wish’s new tenants — Countrywide Home Care — needed to be into its new plaza headquarters by the end of last month, so Wish went ahead and got it ready. In addition, he’s spent money to clean up the facade of his win and to paint the former Kmart.

“It’s a big place, and it starts adding up pretty quick,” Wish said. “And you start to think, ‘What if this thing doesn’t close?’”

Now, Wish is planning to begin roof repairs on the Kmart building and to inspect sanitary sewer lines to ensure the infrastructure is in good shape.

Story continues below video

“Then, in another week, we’ll be over there cutting floods on two spaces and commencing construction, with anticipated openings in about 90 days for two new tenants,” he said, referring to previously announced Leaps and Bounds Gymnastics and another soon to be revealed.

Like Wish, DePorzio said the closing process would have wrapped up sooner than last week.

“It took way longer than I thought, but it was nothing in my control,” he said. “Now we’re just waiting for the permitting, then we’re going to start construction, hopefully in August.”

DePorzio bought Coney Island’s first franchise since the owners of the 100-year-old restaurant, the Mitsos family, announced the initiative in September.He hopes to be open by the end of the year, but believes the first quarter of 2024 is a more likely target date.

Saad, meanwhile, is hoping to be where Wish and DePorzio are before August.

“We’ve just had to wait on a couple of things, but I think just about everything is in place,” he said.

“It just seems like it’s been a long process, but I really think that by the end of this month, we should be done.”

Attempts to reach Harrup were unsuccessful.

