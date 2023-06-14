Township happy with plaza progress As expected closing dates approach on the sales of the subdivisions of Lawrence Village Plaz…

Two new tenants are coming to Lawrence Village Plaza.

Yvonne Ovial is bringing Leaps and Bounds Gymnastics to the Shenango Township shopping center, while Sally Torrey will locate an office for Philadelphia-based Countrywide Home Care on site.

Both businesses are relocating from existing locations. Leaps and Bounds, which has sites in Ellwood City and Zelienople, will close the latter to come to New Castle. Countrywide Home Care is shuttering its 2418 Wilmington Road location in Neshannock Township in favor of Lawrence Village, which is the focus of a public-private partnership created earlier this year to reinvigorate the half-empty, 1960s-era facility.

That initiative subdivided the plaza into nine parcels, with four investors taking over at least one of the sections. Closings on those sales are expected by the end of the month, but Countrywide isn’t waiting that long. Torrey said the business will move into its new digs this weekend, and she plans to open for business Monday.

Ovial is hoping to open on the day after Labor Day.

Both businesses are moving into the wing of the plaza owned by local developer Mike Wish, who has four total parcels, including the former Kmart building, the site on which the Hugger Mugger restaurant is located (the eatery is staying), and a portion that will be developed as a road to lead into and through what will be renamed Shenango Commons.

“While we’ve done a lot of work there to date, more than I really anticipated, we’ll really put our shoulder to the wheel here at the end of the month,” said Wish, who has powerwashed, painted and made repairs to the Kmart building in addition to other improvements.

“But while we haven’t closed yet, we have signed two new tenants.”

He is excited about what both Ovial and Torrey are bringing to the table.

“I think this is terrific because this is a neighborhood services plaza,” he said. “This should be retail and this should be neighborhood focused and it should be centered around families and the community.

“She (Ovial) is someone who will bring at least 200 students through that plaza every week, along with their parents, along with restaurants and shopping and so forth.”

As for Torrey, who said she just opened her Neshannock Township office in January, “she seems to be a prolific business grower,” Wish said. “That’s terrific for the plaza and its activity, people coming in and out, and it’s terrific for Shenango Township in teams of wage tax growth.”

Torrey, who described Countrywide Home Care as both “a nonskilled home care agency (that helps) adults with disabilities and the elderly to stay in their homes” and “the highest wage-paying home care provider in Lawrence County,” is indeed looking to increase the size and outreach of her Lawrence County location.

Story continues below video

“We have three office personnel and around 60 caregivers,” said Torrey, area manager for Countrywide. “We look forward, with this new office, changing up to six to eight office personnel and we’ll be able to serve, out of this office, 300 or so clients, which means we would employ around 450 to 500 people.”

Ovial is looking to accommodate a burgeoning client list at her Ellwood City location, many of which, she says, come from New Castle.

“So I think it will be a good fit for them to have someplace a little bit closer,” she said.

“But I think there also are a lot of people in New Castle who don’t want to make the drive (to Ellwood), so I think it will be a really good option for new clients as well.”

As for relocating specifically to Lawrence Village, “I think the plaza has so much potential and it’s been overlooked for quite some time.

“Now that Mr. Wish is redeveloping it, I think it’s going to be a booming place again, and we can add to that by how many students we’re bringing. It will increase the traffic there. I want to see it succeed again and be booming again.”

Ovial said she has 10 staff members and is looking to add possibly a half-dozen more to take care of the plaza location.

“We’re looking for growth and seeing more kids getting to try gymnastics. Potentially, once we see how it goes, we may look at adding in some new programs.”

Wish said that in addition to signing his first two new tenants, “We’ve got a bunch of other activities. We have one of the existing tenants who is going to take a pretty big expansion.

“We have some renovations planned for another tenant. And we’ve got a bunch of other conversations going.”

Some of those conversations involve the former Kmart store.

“We’ve had conversations with a handful of people; one large retailer in particular who is definitely interested,” Wish said. “They’ve told us straight up, ‘Yes, we’d like to buy the building,’ but they want to wait until we have the thing closed before starting negotiations in earnest.

“My preference would be to lease it to a retailer, as opposed to selling the building. But I also made a commitment to the (township) supervisors to pursue retail as opposed to other things. Obviously, I’m profit-motivated, but that’s not the only mission here. We want to bring this whole thing back to life and end up with a great product for everybody.”

d_irwin@ncnewsonline.com