Two former Wilmington Area School District music teachers pleaded guilty in court this week to reported sexual offenses that involved their students.
Olivia Ortz, 27, of Hermitage, and Jonathan Priano, 37, whose last reported address was in New Wilmington, each pleaded guilty to one count of institutional sexual assault in separate court proceedings. Priano also pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.
Priano’s and Ortz’s cases are unrelated. The only similarity is that both were employed as high school music teachers and choir directors in the Wilmington Area School District. After Priano was charged with his reported offenses and resigned, the district hired Ortz to succeed him. She also resigned as a result of her charges.
Ortz entered her plea in court Tuesday afternoon, and Priano entered an open plea Wednesday morning in court.
An open plea means his sentence will be decided by the judge under the state’s sentencing guidelines. Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge John W. Hodge set Priano’s sentencing date for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 3.
Ortz’s plea arrangement and a recommended sentence were agreed upon between Lawrence County Assistant District Attorney Jonathan Miller and her defense attorney, Randall T. Hetrick. Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto set her sentencing for 1:30 p.m. July 6.
Priano was charged in June 2020 with 26 offenses including multiple counts of institutional sexual assault, unlawful contact with minors, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. He is accused of having had close, personal relationships with multiple female students where he would tickle their feet for his enjoyment, according to court papers. The victims told police the incidents happened inside and outside his apartment and in a school classroom.
Ortz was arrested in May last year, accused of having an inappropriate physical romantic relationship with a 17-year-old female student while she was her teacher at Wilmington. When school officials learned of the allegations against Ortz, she was immediately suspended from teaching, initially with pay. She resigned from her position May 9 during the course of the investigation, according to Wilmington Superintendent Dr. Terence P. Meehan.
The teen with whom Ortz was involved admitted to the police she had been to the Ortz’s home several times when Ortz’s husband was not at home. She stayed overnight and she and Ortz had physical romantic encounters, according to a criminal complaint.
As part of her plea arrangement, Ortz before sentencing must undergo a sexual offender assessment, and as part of the plea agreement she will be subject to reporting to the state police under Megan’s Law for at least 25 years. Her surrender of her teaching certificate is a condition in her plea agreement, according to Miller.
Priano will be subject to Megan’s Law reporting for 15 years, Miller said. He also must surrender his teacher’s license to the state Department of Education, undergo a sexual offender assessment and will be ordered to have no contact with the victims.
Miller advised the judge that Ortz’s plea was negotiated extensively with Hetrick and with the victim’s family.
Miller said he predicts during sentencing, the victim’s family will ask the judge to allow contact between Ortz and the reported victim. However, he informed the judge as part of the plea arrangement, Ortz is to have no further contact with the girl.
New Wilmington Borough police initially charged Ortz with two counts of intercourse/sexual contact with a school student, and one count each of unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses and criminal use of a communication facility, all felony-level charges. She is free on bail until her proceedings are concluded.
The remaining charges against both accused offenders will be dismissed as part of their plea agreements.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
