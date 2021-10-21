COVID-19 daily update for Oct. 21
|.
|U.S.
|State
|County
|New cases
|73,931
|4,998
|49
|Total cases
|45,149,234
|1,525,813
|10,584
|New deaths
|1,537
|94
|2
|Total deaths
|730,368
|30,815
|261
Lawrence County reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, state health officials said.
The county’s death total is now up to 261. There have been 19 county deaths since Oct. 1 and 32 deaths since Sept. 1.
There were also 23 new confirmed and 26 probable cases reported Thursday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 10,584 cases (7,409 confirmed, 3,175 probable).
The state Health Department also began releasing figures on COVID-19 cases in children, broken down by ages from 0 to 4 and 5 to 18 for the week as well as cumulative since Aug. 16.
From Oct. 6 to Oct. 12, there were fewer than five cases among 0 to 4-year-old children (67 cumulative) and 71 cases among 5 to 18-year-olds (476 cumulative). There were no positive tests reported last week in children.
In Lawrence County, 39,749 partial doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, an increase of 69 since Wednesday.
There have been 38,329 full vaccination doses administered, an increase of 36 since Wednesday.
The number of Pennsylvanians who are fully vaccinated is up to 6,404,179, which is 71 percent of the eligible population.
So far, 6,663,498 residents have received one dose.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are 11 COVID-19 patients, down two from Wednesday. The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven currently staffed.
There are two COVID-19 ventilators in use and two adult patients in the COVID-19 intensive care unit.
The statewide percent positivity for the week of Oct. 8 to Oct. 14 increased to 9.7 percent from 9.6 percent.
There were 4,998 additional positive cases and 94 new deaths reported in the state Wednesday, bringing the respective totals to 1,525,813 and 30,815.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.