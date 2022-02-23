COVID-19 update for Feb. 23
|State
|County
|New cases
|2,791
|14
|Total cases
|2,749,536
|18,706
|New deaths
|213
|2
|Total deaths
|43,002
|400
|Vaccination rate
|72.7%
|62.4%
Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lawrence County on Wednesday, state health officials said.
The county death count is now to 400, with 23 coming in February, 43 in January, 40 in December and 32 in November.
There were two confirmed and 12 probable cases reported Wednesday.
The county’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 18,706 cases (12,936 confirmed, 5,770 probable).
On Wednesday, the state Department of Health registered 2,791 new cases, the 13th consecutive day with fewer than 5,000 new cases. The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,526. Over the last week, according to data from Johns Hopkins and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pennsylvania has seen a 23 percent drop in cases, 26 percent drop in deaths and a 23 percent drop in hospitalizations.
The state’s rolling seven-day average of new cases sits at 2,495, the lowest since late August 2021.
At UPMC Jameson Hospital, there are eight COVID-19 patients.
The state health department reported no adult ICU beds are available with seven staffed. There is one adult COVID-19 patient in the ICU and none on a ventilator.
In Lawrence County, 47,432 partial vaccine doses have been administered, which is an increase of six from Tuesday.
So far, 42,944 full doses have been given out, up 15 from Tuesday.
Among 5- to 11-year-olds in the county, 973 (up two) partial doses and 814 (up two) full doses have been administered.
Statewide, 8,171,958 partial vaccinations have been administered and 7,220,870 full doses have been given out.
The number of booster shots given since Aug. 31 is now up to 3,185,254.
Ninety-five percent of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine according to the latest federal data.
According to the CDC, 76.3 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.8 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated designation does not include those who have received boosters.
