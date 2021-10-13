Two Mohawk school board members were presented with certificates from the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at Tuesday's board meeting.
James Capalbo and Stephen Cardella have both served on the board for eight years and received honor roll of school board service certificates for their two terms of service. PSBA is the professional association for all 4,500 school directors in the commonwealth.
Cardella, who did not seek re-election this year, will be leaving the board as his term ends in December.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve the district," Cardella said. "I wish everyone well.”
Capalbo was not at the meeting and was unavailable for comment.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera, commended both directors for their service.
“Not many people give of their time as a civic duty serving their school districts," he said.
In other business, the board approved a salary increase to $90,000, effective through June 30, 2023, for board secretary/business manager Nancy Solderich. It also approved her attendance at the Steel Eagle Leadership Institute, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials (PASBO) on November 11-12, 2021, in Bedford at no cost to the district.
Leitera was approved to attend the district administration’s superintendent’s summit on Oct. 27-29 in Charlotte at no cost to the district.
