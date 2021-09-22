(Note: This story has been updated to reflect the fact that police reported both suspects as living on Carlisle Street.)
Two brothers are wanted for with their reported roles in a burglary at New Castle Auto Wrecking.
New Castle police have charged Brian Edward Ayersman, 34, and Michael Paul Ayersman, 32, both of Carlisle Street, in connection with the break-in that was reported the afternoon of Sept. 11, and the theft of two automotive batteries.
A company owner reported to police that his ring camera app alerted him that someone was inside the fence of the auto wrecking business. He looked at the live feed of the video camera and saw someone walking through the junk yard, he told police.
According to a police report, the owner went to the business and saw a black Honda Accord coupe parked in front of the building with a man in the driver’s seat. He then saw a man emerge from some foliage around the fenced-in area and he chased him across South Cascade Street, onto Pin Oak Drive and onto County Line Street, he told police. He said the black Honda then showed up, and the man who was running got into the passenger side. He told officers that he had caught the reported offender breaking into the yard before, the report said.
The worker gave police his ring, and they viewed the video showing the man climbing a fence on the north side of the building, then walking on top of a school bus parked inside.
Another worker called the police a short time later saying she had more video footage, showing the reported intruder carrying what appeared to be two car batteries, the police reported.
The owner said the footage also shows the man throwing the car batteries over the fence. He identified Brian Ayersman from a photo array as the suspect who was inside the junkyard fence, and Michael Ayersman as the driver of the black Honda.
Brian Ayersman is charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, theft, conspiracy to commit theft, receiving stolen property and defiant trespass through an enclosed fence.
Michael Ayersman is charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and theft.
Warrants have been issued for their arrests.
