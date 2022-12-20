PITTSBURGH — A New Castle man and a Farrell man have pleaded guilty in federal court to their involvement in a multistate drug trafficking ring.
Tony McKnight, 57, of New Castle and Trevor Austin, 48, of Farrell, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from March 2019 through September 2020 before a U.S. district judge.
McKnight and Austin are among 13 defendants charged in the indictment returned in the case.
In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) began investigating a cocaine and fentanyl trafficking organization operated throughout the United States, including Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Puerto Rico.
Beginning in December 2019 and continuing through August 2020, the DEA received authorization to conduct a Title III wiretap investigation into the organization.
McKnight, as a member of the multistate drug trafficking organization, was intercepted discussing acquiring and distributing cocaine throughout western Pennsylvania.
In addition to the intercepted communications, agents seized cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana, firearms and bulk United States currency from members of the organization, including McKnight.
Austin, as a member of the same multistate drug trafficking organization, was intercepted discussing acquiring and distributing cocaine throughout western Pennsylvania.
Sentencing for both men is scheduled for May 15 in federal court in Pittsburgh.
The law provides for a total sentence of no less than five years to a maximum of 40 years of imprisonment, a fine not to exceed $5,000,000, or both. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
Assistant United States Attorney Mark V. Gurzo is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.
The federal Drug Enforcement Administration offices in Pittsburgh, Columbus and Harrisburg, Homeland Security Investigations in Pittsburgh and Orlando, Florida, Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Postal Service in Columbus, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General; the Lawrence County Drug Task Force Special Investigations Unit and the New Castle Police Department conducted the investigation leading to the prosecution of McKnight.
This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.
OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.
