Two men are in custody after police pulled over their car on the city's East Side early Friday for a traffic violation and reportedly confiscated quantities of narcotics, cash and ammunition.
New Castle police arrested 34-year-old William J. Perrine of Algoma Lane and Damont Johnson, 21, of Sheridan Avenue, who were in the car along with a 17-year-old juvenile driver when it was stopped just after midnight at Spruce and East Washington streets.
According to a criminal complaint, the police searched the vehicle and the men, and found multiple bags containing a total of 11.2 grams of suspected fentanyl, 15.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 23.9 grams of suspected marijuana, $646 in cash, a spent .40-caliber shell casing from behind the driver's seat, a box containing 40 .38-special live ammunition, and loose suspected marijuana fragments from throughout the vehicle.
Johnson and Perrine each face three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, and one count of tampering with physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $50,000 bonds each.
Police said they released the 17-year-old to the custody of his mother. Information was unavailable about whether he would be charged by juvenile petition.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.