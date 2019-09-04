Two men were charged for their part in a May 30 double shooting on the city's East Side that left two females seriously injured.

Timothy Hill, 18, of 410 E. Wallace Ave., was arrested Tuesday on Logan Street, while Marquan Payne, 20, was arrested at the Lawrence County Jail, where he was incarcerated after facing charges from another gun-related incident. Both are charged with two counts of criminal attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

Since the shooting, New Castle police conducted numerous interviews with witnesses and victims, reviewed video of the incident and served search warrants along with other investigative tools to identify the suspects.

The shooting occurred May 30 in the 800 block of Lutton Street. New Castle police were dispatched around 12:30 a.m. that morning for a call for shots fired and upon arrival, found two women who had been shot inside a car. A male at the scene told police he had driven the women to a parking lot near Save A Lot at 1134 Butler Ave.

A 29-year-old woman in the front seat suffered a gunshot wound to the back, while a 19-year-old woman, the driver of the car, was shot in the leg, stomach and fingers. Both women were transported from the scene to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Payne was in the Lawrence County Jail on charges from a June 4 shooting incident at the Lincoln Projects. Payne, then of 214 E. Lutton St., allegedly shot from a vehicle into a crowd of five people who were gathered on a sidewalk. One was a 1-year-old child.

The child’s mother, 19-year-old Patience Myers, has since died of causes unrelated to the shooting. Payne is charged with five counts each of attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering other persons from that incident.

