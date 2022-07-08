At a time when relationships often seem fleeting, and past ties appear tenuous at best, two friends recently celebrated an unbreakable bond that just marked a major milestone.

It’s been half a century since the two men met, and even though they live some 550 miles apart — Jack McKeehan is a longtime resident of Maryville, while his pal Tim Thomas resides in New Castle, Pennsylvania — they’ve managed to keep in contact and frequently visit one another throughout the years.

They first met on June 30, 1972. Both were 21 years old, serving in the Air Force and stationed in South Korea.

“Jackie entered the Air Force a few months before me, so he got reassigned a couple of months before I did,” Thomas said. “While he was there, we spent endless times going to movies together, playing pool at the service club together, spending time at the library and going to Seoul. He was very faithful to his wife, and I remember him writing to her every day. When he left because his deployment had ended, I felt really down and lonely.

On June 30, Thomas surprised his friend by hosting a small gathering at McKeehan’s Maryville home in order to mark five decades to the day when the two first met at Osan Airbase in South Korea. McKeehan’s wife Evie, his daughter Lisa Williams, his son Brad and Brad’s wife Miranda, and his two grandsons Keagan and Carter were also on hand for the celebration.

A cake inscribed “Jack & Tim, 50 Years of Friendship — Still going strong — June 30, 1972” highlighted the festivities.

“This was quite a surprise,” McKeehan said when his friend reminded him that it was a significant date. “I didn’t expect this. Tim’s kind of sneaky, don’t you think?”

Then again, the rapport the two share is immediately obvious.

“I recall when Jackie came in the barracks on his first day, put his duffle bag down and asked me if the bunk below mine was available,” Thomas said. “I told him it was. We shook hands, introduced ourselves and became friends from that moment on. Jackie and I became like brothers really.”

McKeehan offered his own take on that initial encounter. “I thought he seemed kind of slow,” he chuckled. “I figured I’d have to look after the guy. We sort of meshed and hung out together. It helped us get through.”

Their friendship quickly flourished. When Thomas got reassigned to another base, he still made it a point to get on a train and visit his friend every weekend. Oftentimes they would go to Seoul and do some shopping.

Over the years, the pair had made it a point to frequently visit one another. In the mid ‘70s, McKeehan visited Thomas in Pennsylvania, and later, when when McKeehan and his family were vacationing in Florida, Thomas, a former engineer, executive recruiter and marathon runner, found himself working on a project in Sarasota, which allowed further opportunity to reconnect.

Later, after Thomas took assignments in Knoxville and Nashville, their proximity allowed the pair to spend even more time together. Thomas first started visiting McKeehan, who, at the time, was working for a Sears and later, Home Depot, when he and his wife lived in Greenback, but once they moved to Maryville some 45 years ago, an annual tradition was initiated that continued for 20 consecutive years. It found Thomas spending the Thanksgiving holiday with his friend and his family, while also allowing time for the two buddies to go together to Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, and take in a hike in the mountains.

As a result, Thomas became bonded with McKeehan’s family. He still has a vivid image of McKeehan’s son Brad shedding tears in the back of the family car when they bid each other farewell.

“I saw those kids grow up and go through school and get married,” said Thomas, who has no children of his own. “I feel very close to the family. His children treat me like an uncle. So when it occurred to me that our 50th anniversary was approaching, I knew I had to make it down for that.”

Evie McKeehan said she has her own appreciation for the friendship the two men share. “He’s like a brother,” she said. “He’s a good guy with a great heart. And I’m always entertained by the banter they have going back and forth.”

That good-natured camaraderie was evident Thursday. As the two men admired a framed photo Thomas had given his friend — one taken of them as young men at the Air Force base where they were both stationed — Thomas said, that at the time, people often mistaken him for Elvis Presley.”

“Until he opened his mouth, McKeehan quickly added, noting his pal’s northern accent.

Brad was quick to express the admiration he felt for the family’s friend, even as a child. “I always thought he was so cool,” he said.

“Little did you know,” McKeehan joked.

Nevertheless, their mutual affection is still obvious. “What’s remarkable about this friendship is that we didn’t grow up together in the same town, we didn’t go to school together and there are several hundred miles that lie between Maryville and Lancaster,” Jack said as he summed up their relationship. “And yet, we’ve still managed to stay connected.”

(Lee Zimmerman is a correspondent for the Maryville (Tennessee) Daily Times, in which this article originally appeared. It is reprinted here with permission.)