Two locations have been added for New Castle residents to buy orange bags as part of the new Aiken Refuse contract, which begins Saturday.
The locations are Beer 4 Less and Pop at 310 Cascade Galleria and Sparkle Market at 2016 W. State St. in Union Township.
Bags are already on sale at Last Minit Mart at 1010 Wilmington Road, Last Minit Mart at 513 Montgomery Ave., Cascade Express at 1302 Moravia St., Cascade Express at 500 S. Cascade St., Save-A-Lot at 1134 Butler Ave. and the Aiken Refuse office at 1613 Wampum Road in Ellwood City.
The bags will not be sold individually, and will only be sold in rolls of 10 at $35 per roll, which equates to $3.50 per bag.
