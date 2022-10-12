Forward Lawrence will soon offer loans to small businesses in Lawrence County.
Linda Nitch, director of economic development for Forward Lawrence, said during Tuesday’s city council caucus meeting the two loan programs were made possible because of a five-year contract with the Pennsylvania State Small Business Credit Initiative, which will provide the county over $1.2 million in loan funding.
“The city of New Castle has a large percentage of these businesses,” Nitch said. “I hope a lot of people see this as a benefit to them.”
The Very Small Business loan program can fund loans from $5,000 to $100,000, or 50 percent of eligible project costs, to micro businesses with 10 or fewer full-time employees.
Applications will be available on lawrencecounty.com by Monday or by contacting LCEDC assistant director Diane Richardson at (724) 658-1488 or richardson@lawrencecounty.com.
Nitch said the loans by the state government will be given in “tranches,” with the first being $300,000.
To be eligible for the VSB, at least one majority owner must have a minimum FICO credit score of 620, 10 or fewer full-time employees, be legally registered to do business in Pennsylvania. Loans cannot be made to any business owned or operated by current members of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation board of directors.
Businesses are limited to one loan per business entity within a two-year period.
Approved uses for the loans include building acquisition or renovations, leasehold improvements and the purchase of new or used equipment. Future operating expenses like payroll, rent, mortgage, utilities, taxes and inventory are eligible project costs, but cannot be funded by the program.
The loans cannot be used to refinance existing debt, and cannot be used for personal obligations licensed rolling stock, intangible items, providing funds to owners, partners, or shareholders, except as ordinary compensation for services and related party transactions.
The application fee is $100 and the interest rate is 2.5 percent for the life of the loan. In addition, a minimum of one full-time equivalent job must be created or retained for every $75,000 borrowed or retained.
The Small Business Equality loan program can fund loans from $10,000 to $250,000, or 50 percent of eligible project costs, to businesses with no more than 500 employees and those legally registered in Pennsylvania, that meet the socially and economically disadvantaged requirement.
Like the VSB program, the Small Business Equity program requires at least one majority owner to have a FICO credit score of 620 and a minimum of one full-time equivalent job must be created or retained for each $75,000 borrowed. The loan has a $100 application fee and an interest rate of 2.5 percent.
Eligible project uses are the same as for the VSB program. Due to poverty levels, businesses in New Castle and Ellwood City as well as those in rural areas qualify. Other SEDI qualifiers include being a woman- or veteran-owned business, an owner with limited English language proficiency, with disabilities, from an environment isolated from mainstream American society, from a Native American tribe, from a community undergoing economic transitions or is from a minority ethnicity or race.
Nitch advised all business owners applying to have all materials needed to apply for a loan at a bank, including financial statements and tax returns.
Nitch also said the LCEDC would like to see business plans for the projects the loans would be used for, stating places like the Duquesne University Small Business Development Center can help businesses prepare those.
