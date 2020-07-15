Several coronavirus cases of residents and staff in at least two New Castle area nursing homes have been reported within the past week, according to figures provided Tuesday by the state Department of Health.
But the numbers provided by those two facilities — The Haven Convalescent Home and UPMC Senior Community Avalon Place — differ slightly from reports on the health department’s website.
As of Tuesday, 30 residents in facilities in the county were confirmed as positive cases and only six staff members were reported by the Department of Health.
However, reports from the two nursing homes themselves showed higher numbers in staff confirmations. The two together totaled 14 employees who had tested positive.
Information was unavailable as to whether some of those same employees worked in both facilities.
The Department of Health’s online spreadsheet shows that four local nursing homes — the Haven Convalescent Home on Paul Street, UPMC Senior Community Avalon Place at 3410 West Pittsburg Road, Edison Manor at 222 W. Edison Ave. and the Grove in New Wilmington — have incidences of COVID-19.
The numbers for the latter two were redacted for privacy’s sake, according to Maggi Mumma, Department of Health Deputy press secretary. She explained that those were staff members only, and fewer than five cases were reported in each of those.
The Haven’s director of nursing, Andrea Wagner, confirmed Monday that all of the home’s residents were given a baseline test the third week of June, and everyone had tested negative then. Last week, one resident registered a temperature but had no other symptoms, and that person tested positive, she said.
As a result, all of the residents were retested, and as of Monday, 15 had tested positive, Wagner said, noting that none of them are ill or showing any symptoms. Additionally, six staff members tested positive, she said.
Wagner said the residents were “cohorted,” meaning all of those who tested positive were moved to one area of the building, away from the other residents. The home staff has been working closely with the state’s epidemiologist for direction on how to address the situation, and “they’ve been very helpful,” she said.
The staff has been monitoring the residents for symptoms, she said.
She added that the home was surveyed and has had no citations by the Department of Health.
The families of the residents all have been notified of the positive cases, and none of the residents are really sick, nor are the six positive-test employees, Wagner said.
The Haven continues to restrict families from visiting their loved ones in the facility, she said. “It’s been very difficult.”
She said that all of the residents are in quarantine for 14 days, and the staff members are self-quarantined off work.
At Avalon Place, 14 residents and eight employees had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Monday, according to Ashley Trentrock, a UPMC public relations spokeswoman.
Of the residents, 13 are asymptomatic or have exhibited mild symptoms, she said. Those cases were detected through the long-term care home’s proactive universal testing program, “which has allowed us to take action quickly.”
The other resident is in UPMC Jameson Hospital and is stable, she said.
All employees in the facility also were tested, and the eight who tested positively are off work and are appropriately self-isolating, Trentrock said.
She explained that these are the first cases the nursing home has had of the coronavirus, and that the first case showed up only about a week ago.
She pointed out that UPMC is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and is working with public health authorities to identify and contact people such as other employees, residents and family members who may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Trentrock emphasized that no families are allowed to visit at the facility.
“To protect our residents and staff, we have implemented best infection control practices, including quarantining residents and providing the correct masks, protective clothing and equipment for employees,” she said, adding, “We are still temporarily restricting visitation at Avalon Place.”
One nursing home death was reported from the illness overall in the county, but it was not listed on the health department’s spreadsheet.
County Coroner Rich “R.J.” Johnson said that he received a report last week of a resident from a long-term care facility in Masury, Ohio, who was transferred to Grove City hospital with the illness, then later transported to UPMC Jameson, where the patient died. He presumes that was the death that was listed by the health department.
The state Department of Human Services oversees the personal care and assisted living centers in Pennsylvania, and no personal care or assisted living facilities in Lawrence County are on the list for reported COVID-19 cases. A spokesman from that department said that if a facility is not on the list, then it has not had any reported cases.
The state Department of Health updates the nursing home and personal care and assisted living statistics once a week, on Tuesdays, on the coronavirus site, according to Mumma. The most recent update was yesterday.
For more information, visit health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus, and click on “dashboard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.