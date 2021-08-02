Two Lawrence County men are in jail on drug charges following a weekend traffic stop by New Castle police.
Vincent Lewis Perrotta, 40, of Crestwood Drive and Theron Boots Jr. of Enon Valley Road were taken into custody after an officer stopped their vehicle shortly after 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Moravia Street. Police said Boots was driving the pickup truck and that Perrotta was a passenger.
The officer learned that an arrest warrant existed for Perrotta, and he was taken into custody. Boots, police said, consented to a search of the vehicle, and according to a criminal complaint, one silver/gray capsule container with red straw containing residue, and one paper fold containing 0.5 grams of suspected fentanyl were found inside the truck. Police then searched a tool box in the bed of the truck and, according to the complaint, found one baggie containing 8.1 grams of suspected fentanyl, one baggie containing two paper folds and 3.0 grams of suspected fentanyl, one baggie containing 2.4 grams of suspected fentanyl and one baggie containing 4.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine.
At this point, Boots also was taken into custody, police said.
Both Perrotta and Boots were arraigned and placed in the Lawrence County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond piece.
Each faces two counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; two counts of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Perrotta also faces one count of tampering with/fabricating physical evidence. Boots faces summary offenses of having an improper muffler and depositing waste on a highway.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.