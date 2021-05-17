Two people are in the Lawrence County jail after narcotics officers raided their second-floor East Side apartment and seized guns, cash and quantities of suspected heroin/fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, crack cocaine and other drugs.
Arrested were Julian Marquis Jackson, 33, and Carly Jo Helena Margel, 33, both of 504 E. Reynolds St.
Altogether, police confiscated 22.5 gross grams of fentanyl/herion, 48.6 gross grams of suspected crack cocaine and 15.6 gross grams of crystal methamphetamine from the apartment and from Jackson, and they seized the guns and more than $2,000 in cash. They also took possession of five loaded guns.
According to a criminal complaint, members of the Lawrence County Drug Task Force and Critical Incident Respose Team executed a sealed search warrant at their residence Friday evening. As officers approached, they saw Jackson leaving on a motorcycle.
The report noted that Jackson's license was suspended and an officer pulled him over. Police also saw two other individuals leaving the apartment who were detained and later released, the paperwork states. When officers entered the apartment, Margel was the only person inside.
An officer noted that a Ruger .380 handgun with an extended magazine was on the bed in the master bedroom. The officers additionally confiscated eight suboxone strips, 10 suspected Xanax tablets, eight Clonazepam tablets, and 11 Alprazolam tablets. Additionally, they found eight digital scales and stamp bags, the complaint states.
The guns that were seized were two loaded .380 handguns with magazines and three loaded revolvers. Police said Jackson had one of the guns tucked inside his sweatshirt.
Jackson is facing five counts of person not to possess a firearm, one count of person not to possess a firearm because of a felony conviction and one count of carrying a firearm without a license, five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Margel faces five counts of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances and one count of drug paraphernalia.
They both were arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who set Jackson's bond at $100,000 and Margel's at $50,000.
