Two men are in the Lawrence County jail after they reportedly were caught burglarizing a Mahoning Township business.
Mahoning Township police charged Kenneth Michael Graham of Princeton Station Road, who turned 36 on Wednesday, and Mark Andrew Haney, 39, of Rife Drive in Shenango Township, after they were caught them inside the building.
According to a criminal complaint, a burglary had been reported Monday night at ACRO Motors on West State Street in Edinburg. The police as a preventative measure, borrowed and installed a trail camera at the site from a Pulaski Township officer. Around 12:10 p.m. Tuesday, the camera alerted them.
The Mahoning officers, assisted by Union Townshiop officer, parked their vehicles at a neighboring tavern and walked to the business. As they approached the building at ARCO, they heard noise coming from inside. One of the men tried to leave through the window but an officer gave a verbal order to stop and held him at gunpoint, the report said.
Two other officers opened the garage door of the business and ordered the men to stop and put their hands in the air. They were both taken into custody, according to the paperwork.
Meanwhile, an unknown vehicle pulled into the tavern lot and the horn beeped rapidly as if to warn the intruders, but the two men refused to identify who had driven up to get them, the report said. Police noted the fence leading into the property was cut and spread open, the window broken and opened and property inside the building damaged.
The police identified the men as Graham and Haney. Upon searching Graham, they found a metal pipe cutter, a flashlight with tape around it, black tape, gloves, a methamphetamine pipe and a cell phone, the report said. They searched Haney and reported finding a methamphetamine pipe, a knife, a skeleton key and 0.139 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
Haney is wanted on a warrant in Bucks County on a parole violation after he had been convicted in 2001 of a felony count of theft.
In connection with the ARCO break in, Graham is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, possessing instruments of crime, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Haney is facing counts of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, loitering and prowling at night, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Both men were arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed them to the county jail on $50,000 each.
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
