Two men are in the Lawrence County jail after police and narcotics officers seized quantities of suspected crystal methamphetamine and other narcotics from their Ellwood City apartment Thursday morning.
Nicolas Omar Nazari, 22, formerly of New York, and Andrew Jack Hammond, 23, both of whom live in a unit at 217 Fifth St., were arrested when officers entered their apartment at 6 a.m. and served sealed search warrants there and at a neighboring apartment.
The agents reportedly confiscated 10.9 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 49 suspected Vyvanse pills — an attention deficit disorder medication and controlled substance, and 16.1 grams of suspected cocaine.
Both Nazari and Hammond are facing two counts each of possession with intent to deliver controlled substances. Nazari also faces one count of possession of drug paraphernalia. They were arraigned by District Judge Jerry G. Cartwright, who set their jail bonds at $250,000 each.
Hammond had pleaded guilty in March to DUI, driving while his license is suspended and carrying a gun without a license, in connection with charges filed against him in October, 2021. He was wanted on a bench warrant and is awaiting sentencing, which has been continued multiple times.
A third suspect, Micah Ndungu, 21, of Clarion who was in the apartment when the raid occurred, was arrested on bench warrants from Lawrence and Beaver County. He was wanted by the Lawrence County courts as a fugitive on charges of theft and receiving stolen property that were filed against him in January by Ellwood City police. In Beaver County, charges were filed against him in January for false identification to police and retail theft. He also has other charges pending there, filed last year for forgery, theft and and receiving stolen property.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
Thursday's raid was conducted by the Ellwood City police and local officers of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area team assembled by the Lawrence County District Attorney's office.
That designation consolidates all narcotics cases under the district attorney's office with federal support, District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa said, explaining that the designation connects the local narcotics units with the state office of the Attorney General, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, all of whom work under one umbrella.
Lawrence County received the official high intensity designation in November from the White House’s Office of National Drug Control Policy. It is one of five other counties — Allegheny, Beaver, Washington, Westmoreland and Erie — that received dedicated federal resources to coordinate federal, state, and local governments to fight drug trafficking and abuse.
The designation brings federal funding, increased sharing of intelligence, analytical support, enhanced training opportunities, and cooperative efforts among the local, state and federal partners.
Lawrence County detectives filed the charges in the case. Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
