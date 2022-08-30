Two people are in the Lawrence County jail, accused of conspiring to receive a package from the U.S. Postal Service containing suspected cocaine.
New Castle police have filed charges against Maryeliz Rivera Andujar, 26, of Parkwood Court in Oak Leaf Gardens, and Isaias Joniel Robles Nieves, 21, of Acres, Florida, in connection with the package that was intercepted by a U.S. postal inspector and the police.
A drug-sniffing dog indicated the package contained narcotics, according to a criminal complaint. Details in the report were that the police were called to the New Castle post office at 435 Cascade St. just before 4 p.m. Monday regarding a suspicious package addressed to Maryeliz Rivera. The package had been delivered to her address but was not left there because there was no way to secure it at the mailboxes, and the parcel was returned to the post office, the report said.
The postal inspector, suspicious of its contents, contacted the state police to inspect the package with a drug-sniffing canine. He also contacted the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and an agent also responded. The dog immediately responded to the presence of narcotics inside the box.
Police said Andujar went to the post office twice that day asking about the package. She was told it was in transit and would arrive later that day, the police reported. A man, whom they later identified as Nieves, also went to the post office to try to get the package and showed the card that had been left in Andujar's mailbox. The postal clerk told him it could only be released to Andujar. She reportedly was outside in a vehicle and then appeared inside the post office.
Both individuals went into the post office to get the package, and the postal inspector asked them about inconsistencies concerning the package. The woman, who could not speak English, told the police through Nieves' translation, the box contained toys for her children.
She allowed the postal inspector to open the box, which contained two shirts and a black combination box that contained 2.219 kilograms of a substance that field tested positive for cocaine, the report said.
The police used a translator to interview Andujar. She told them a friend in Puerto Rico contacted her and asked her to accept a package and give it to his friend, and that she would be paid $500. She said she told Nieves she would split that money with him for helping her, the complaint said. He told police she never offered him payment to go with her, the complaint states.
Both Andujar and Nieves are charged with possession with intent to deliver, and conspiracy for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
They were arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on $100,000 bonds each.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
