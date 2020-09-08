A South New Castle Borough woman and a North Hill man were arrested Sunday when New Castle police reported they found them with drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop.
Kassady Lee Myers, 21, of 1909 Hanna St., and Nikko Bongivengo, 20, of 415 Boyles Ave., were passengers in a car that officers pulled over around 4 a.m. on North Mercer Street at Park Avenue. Police reported that Bongivengo has a past felony conviction and is not allowed to have a gun.
Criminal complaints against Myers and Bongivengo state that police confiscated cell phones that had text messages about apparent narcotic sales, a total of 8.7 grams of suspected heroin, 35 suspected Xanax bars and 2.1 grams of suspected marijuana. They also seized $1,235 in cash in the arrest, the documents state.
The driver of the car was not charged.
Myers and Bongivengo each are facing three counts each of possession, possession with intent to deliver and criminal conspiracy to possess with intent to deliver narcotics, and one count each of carrying a firearm wthout a license, conspiracy to carry a gun without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bongivengo additionally is facing a count of prohibited possession of a firearm, as a prior convicted felon. Bongivengo had been arrested twice before when police stopped a car and found him with weapons, including a loaded assault rifle and a handgun.
He had pleaded guilty in 2019 to two counts of carrying a gun without a license and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in jail, followed by probation.
Bongivengo and Myers were arraigned Friday before District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed them to the Lawrence County jail on bonds of $50,000 each.
