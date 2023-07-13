Two female inmates of the Lawrence County jail are facing drug-related charges after corrections officers reportedly found suspected narcotics that reportedly were in their possession.
The Lawrence County District Attorney's detective bureau on Tuesday filed the offenses against Kassady Lee Myers, 24, of Blanchard Street, and Kelsey Dakota Myers, 36, of Butler in connection with the discoveries.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Kassady Myers, a corrections officer reportedly found a golf ball-sized item that appeared to have been wrapped inside latex in a cell toilet in the jail's booking area.
The item weighed 12.2 grams, and was comprised of suspected suboxone strips filed into wax or parchment paper. About 10 strips were visible, the report said. Myers told detectives the package had been given to her to sell on the housing unit at a cost of $250 per suboxone strip.
The detectives reported that Myers initially had concealed the Suboxone strips inside a body cavity, the report said.
She is charged with contraband, possession of contraband or a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Her jail bond for those offenses was set at $10,000.
Kelsey Meyers is facing charges as a result of a June 23 shakedown of the jail's female housing unit was she was lodged. According to a criminal complaint, an officer discovered a folded paper containing an unknown black substance and an orange suspected Suboxone strip.
The report notes that Suboxone, a controlled substance, is not dispensed by the jail's medical staff.
Meyers is facing one count each of contraband and possession of a controlled substance. She also is wanted on multiple warrants for non-traffic citations. Her jail bond on the drug charges also was set at $10,000.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
