Two Lawrence County jail inmates are facing charges in two separate offenses that reportedly occurred during their incarceration.
A Lawrence County district attorney's detective charged Tamara Ann Taylor, 49, of Spruce Street for reportedly having narcotics in the jail.
The detective also has charged Mankel N. Hirth, 22, of Beech Street, for reportedly damaging the jail's tablet computer intentionally.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Taylor, she reportedly was arrested on a warrant and was entering the jail the afternoon of March 6 when guards while booking her found that she had heroin and a smoking pipe hidden in her pants.
When she was assigned to a housing unit in the jail, a corrections officer found another package of suspected heroin hidden in her body, the court papers state. She reportedly lost consciousness from the heroin, and the jail medical staff revived her with naloxone. She was then transferred to the hospital, where she reportedly tested positive for fentanyl, according to the report.
Taylor is charged with one count of contraband. She was jailed on a criminal trespass charge that was filed in January and has since posted bail and is wanted on warrant for the contraband charge.
According to a criminal complaint filed against Hirth, he was overheard on an audited phone call telling someone on Dec. 24 that he broke it because he was mad. The warden gave him a chance to make restitution of $400 by March 1, and he failed to do so, the report said. The jail deducted $74.39 from Hirth's inmate account and he still owes the jail $325.61.
Hirth has been in jail on pending drugs and firearms charges.
He was charged Monday with institutional vandalism and was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who set his jail bond at $1,000 on the charge.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.