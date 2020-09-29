A Butler couple suffered injuries and were taken to a Youngstown hospital following a two-car collision in Union Township around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
Union Township police reported that the crash occurred on West State Street in front of Discovery House.
Police reported that a silver Kia driven by Tiffany Boots, 29, of Enon Valley, was turning left and struck an oncoming brown Honda CRV almost head-on that was driven by 79-year-old Richard Rodgers of Butler.
Rodgers suffered a head injury, and a passenger in his car, Ruth Rodgers, 80, complained of chest pain. Both were transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. Boots refused medical treatment.
Both vehicles had severe front-end damage and were towed. The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene. Police said Boots is to be cited for careless driving.
