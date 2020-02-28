Two people were taken to a hospital with injuries Friday when a pickup truck hit the front end of a Mohawk Area School District van on Hoffmaster Road in Mahoning Township.
Only one student was in the van and was not injured, according to Mahoning Township fire Chief Francis "Poncho" Exposito.
The woman driver of the van and a woman nurse were apparently injured, according to Mahoning police Chief Robert Sipe.
Sipe said the van was en route to school around 8 a.m. transporting the student, when a man driving the Dodge pickup truck approached on a bend from the opposite direction and hit it.
The student was picked up by a family member at the scene, Sipe said. The names of the drivers and injured were not available Friday morning.
The Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department and police responded to the accident and both vehicles were towed from the scene.
Sipe said it appears the pickup truck driver was at fault. The police are still determining whether charges will be filed, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.