Two injured in New Beaver Borough crash

Two drivers were taken to a Youngstown hospital with injuries suffered in a collision on Route 168 Thursday in New Beaver Borough.
According to state police, Kimberly Hovanek, 55, no address given, was southbound on Route 168 and her car struck a northbound car head-on that was driven by Talia Magno, 18. Hovanek's car overturned into a ditch and she was extricated from the wreckage.
She was flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital, and Magno was taken there by ambulance.
The fire departments of Ellwood City, Wampum, and New Beaver Borough assisted at the scene. Both cars were towed.
