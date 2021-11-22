Two men suffered apparent minor injuries when a car in which they were traveling struck two utility poles and a stop sign Saturday in Mahoning Township.
State police reported that the accident occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Route 224.
Police said Kevin M. Suscheck, 28, of Cranberry Township, was driving east when he lost control of his car on a curve and hit a stop sign, then a utility pole. His car then hit a second pole and a metal box, according to the report.
Suscheck and his passenger, David M. Daire, 26, of Beaver Falls, both were taken by ambulance to a hospital with apparent non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The road was closed for several hours following the crash.
