A man and woman were injured by gunfire in a shooting Thursday at Harbor Heights housing project on the city's West Side.
New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said two shots were fired, and the department is working on identifying the shooter in the 11:15 p.m. incident that sent the two by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital. He said the man, 49, was shot twice in the leg and the woman, 48, suffered a gunshot wound to the arm at 1139 Booker Drive by suspects who left the scene.
The police searched the area with a member of their canine unit. The Union Township police assisted at the scene.
The New Castle Police Department is asking that anyone who has information about the incident contact the department at (724) 656-3588, or leave information on the police website tip site at www.newcastlepd.com.
