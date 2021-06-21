Two people suffered apparent minor injuries in a collision Saturday between a tractor-trailer carrying food and a Hino 81 truck in Mahoning Township.
State police reported that the Hino 81 truck, driven by Jianzhou Li, 48, of Flushing, New York, was westbound on Route 422 around 7:50 a.m. when it was hit by the tractor-trailer, driven by Tychicus L. Harris, that was northbound on Route 551.
The impact pushed Li's truck into the guard rail, causing it to overturn onto its right side, police reported.
Both Harris and Li were wearing their seat belts. Harris and Li's passenger, Pingsuo Yang, 55, also of Flushing, were taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.
Both vehicles were towed.
The Mahoning Township police and the Mahoning and Union Township volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene. The police notified the state Department of Agriculture about the food cargo.
