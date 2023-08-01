Two people reportedly suffered minor injuries in a collision on West State Street in Union Township on Monday afternoon.
According to Union Township police, a green 1955 Chevrolet 210 classic car driven by Dominic Leonelli, 58, of Youngstown, was westbound on West State Street near Fording Road when it blew a tire on the front driver's side.
The car as a result entered the oncoming lane and was hit by an eastbound black Lincoln MKX sport utility vehicle driven by Steven Eggleston, 54, of New Castle.
A passenger in Leonelli's car was treated by ambulance personnel for suspected injury, and Eggleston was transported by ambulance to UPMC Jameson Hospital.
Both cars had significant damage to the front driver sides and were towed.
The Union and Mahoning township volunteer fire departments assisted at the scene.
