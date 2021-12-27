Two people were taken to a hospital following a Sunday afternoon crash in downtown New Castle.
According to a witness, a silver Chevrolet Impala was northbound on North Jefferson Street about 12:05 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Sonic that was eastbound in the North Jefferson intersection with Grant Street.
One person reportedly was taken to UPMC Jameson, while another was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.
New Castle police are investigating.
