North Jefferson crash

Two vehicles rest on the curb at the northeast corner of North Jefferson and East Grant streets after colliding in the intersection Sunday afternoon.

 GARY CHURCH | NEWS

Two people were taken to a hospital following a Sunday afternoon crash in downtown New Castle.

According to a witness, a silver Chevrolet Impala was northbound on North Jefferson Street about 12:05 p.m. when it collided with a Chevrolet Sonic that was eastbound in the North Jefferson intersection with Grant Street.

One person reportedly was taken to UPMC Jameson, while another was transported to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown.

New Castle police are investigating.

Tags

Trending Video

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.