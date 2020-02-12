An East side man is to be charged in connection with the stabbing of his girlfriend early Wednesday morning, New Castle police report.
Police chief Bobby Salem reported that Michael McNair, 42, of 1030 E. Washington St., is accused of stabbing Aver Taylor, 35, in the neck, chest and back. She is in serious condition in St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital and was undergoing surgery Wednesday morning, Salem said. McNair also is hospitalized there with stab wounds to the neck and chest.
Two children, ages 7 and 8, were sleeping in the house when the pair got into an argument that escalated into an assault with a kitchen carving knife, Salem said.
He said the officers determined through questioning that McNair appeared to have attempted suicide with the knife after stabbing Taylor. His condition was not available Wednesday afternoon, but his injuries did not appear to have been as severe as those Taylor suffered, Salem said.
He said that police were called around 3:27 a.m., and when the responding officers arrived at the house, McNair answered the door with blood all over him. He told them his girlfriend was in the bedroom and had been stabbed.
Police contacted Lawrence County Children and Youth Services, who turned the children over to a family member.
McNair is to be charged with criminal attempt at homicide, aggravated assault and simple assault, Salem said, and a warrant will be issued for his arrest, pending his discharge from the hospital.
Editor's note: This story has been updated.
