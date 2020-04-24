Two city sites will be hosting first-come, first-served food distributions Saturday.
The Salvation Army, according to Lt. Stacy Stacy, has received a precooked frozen food donation from Mission BBQ and will be distributing it from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at its worship and service center, 240 W. Grant St.
The food will be handed out via a drive-through process in the parking lot. No paperwork or prior authorization is needed to receive the meals.
A second food give-away — this one conducted by Jubilee Ministries and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania — will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cascade Park. The groups have 700, 40-pound boxes of food to hand out to anyone while supplies last.
This distribution, too, will be done on a drive-through basis. Volunteers will load the food directly into recipients’ vehicles.
Drivers and passengers should not get out of their cars.
