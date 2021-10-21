Two occupants of a Honda SUV were flown to a Youngstown hospital trauma center Wednesday after colliding with a tractor-trailer cab on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township.
Two flown to hospital in tractor-trailer collision
- By Debbie Wachter | New Castle News
According to reports at the scene, the Honda reportedly pulled from the parking lot of Ben Franklin's Tap Room onto 422 East around 7:30 p.m., into the path of the eastbound Peterbilt truck, which did not have a trailer attached.
One occupant of the Honda was reported to have been entrapped in the vehicle. Both its driver and passenger were flown to St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital in separate helicopters. Their identities and conditions were not available Thursday morning, and state police did not issue a news release about the accident.
The truck driver, whose name also was unavailable, was reportedly not injured. His vehicle was not drivable, having lost its front driver's side wheel.
Both vehicles were towed.
State police are continuing to investigate the crash. The Portersville, Scott and Slippery Rock Township volunteer fire departments and the Shenango Area Fire District assisted at the scene.
Debbie Wachter
Reporter
Debbie's been a journalist at the New Castle News since 1978, and covers county government, police and fire, New Castle schools, environment and various other realms. She also writes features, takes photos and video and copy edits.
