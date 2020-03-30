Two firemen quarantined after virus exposure

Two New Castle firefighters are under quarantine after having been exposed to COVID-19, according to New Castle Fire Chief Mike Kobbe.
The firemen were responding to a medical call for other reasons Wednesday in Mahoningtown, where the patient did not exhibit any signs or symptoms of the virus, Kobbe said. The patient was discovered to have had coronavirus after he was admitted to the hospital.
He said the firefighters were notified Thursday that the man, 88, had coronavirus, and he died Friday night.
Kobbe said that the firefighters were responding to the call to assist Noga Ambulance crew, and that two ambulance workers also are quarantined.
The state Department of Health has reported that there has been only one death from coronavirus in Lawrence County. So far, eight cases have been confirmed in the county.
Kobbe explained that the two firefighters who answered the Mahoningtown call were wearing base-level protection — primarily, gloves – because the patient was not exhibiting any symptoms of the virus.
As a result, the two firemen are under quarantine for 14 days, Kobbe said, adding that they were not around anyone in the fire department after answering that call. Neither firefighter has exhibited any symptoms of the virus, he said, but they are distancing from their families.
The Centers for Disease Control and the Pennsylvania Department of Health "were not concerned about anyone else in the department, and they were following their guidelines," he explained.
He said he does not know whether the man's family also has been quarantined.
Kobbe said he has had no communication with the deceased man's family. He added that the Department of Health investigates people's contacts with the virus and sets them up for quarantine, "and they don't share that information with us."
New Castle city administrators have worked out a couple of scenarios where members of the fire department or other emergency units can be quarantined in the future, if the need arises, Kobbe explained. They have turned the former city police station in the lower level of city hall into a quarantine area, he said.
The mayor also is talking with a local motel in Shenango Township as a possible place for a quarantine, "but we haven't use either of those locations yet," Kobbe said.
The city fire department has put a truck into service solely to respond to all of its medical calls, Kobbe pointed out. That truck is to be manned with two firefighters, one of who is medically trained, and will run 24 hours a day.Those two firefighters when responding to calls will wear full protective gear — goggles, masks, gloves and full Tyvek suits that minimizes their exposure.
The Tyvek suit is a personal protection suit that is disposable. After a call, the firemen will decontaminate, and the suit will go into a biohazard bag, and they will put on new ones for the next call, Kobbe explained, adding, "Those guys are going to keep our regular engines out of the mix. We're trying to minimize exposure the best we can to make sure our guys stay as safe as they can."
A case of coronavirus was detected at the courthouse last week and resulted in the courthouse being closed down. Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd would not provide information about which office the employee worked in, but said two other workers also have been tested for the virus.
The worker reportedly is under quarantine and is recovering from the illness.
During the courthouse closure, tax payments, property transfers and other courthouse business may be transacted by mail or drop box outside of the courthouse building.
